Jat body seeks ban on 'Panipat', says facts distorted

A prominent Jat body on Monday demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" , alleging that it depicted Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly light. All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti's national president Yashpal Malik also alleged that historical facts had been distorted in the film.

At its core committee meeting in Rohtak's Jassia, the organisation demanded legal action against the film producer besides a ban on it in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places. "We are giving the government two to three days to ban the film, failing which we would launch country-wide protests," Malik told PTI over the phone. Malik alleged that the movie, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, portrayed Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly manner.

"Legendary Maharaja Surajmal has been depicted in an unseemly light and historical facts have been distorted in the film," he alleged. He said in Haryana, the organisation would submit memorandums to deputy commissioners in all districts against this film.

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali.

