Patnaik writes to Centre, seeks land in Delhi for Odia

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought steps by the Centre for allotment of land in Delhi for construction of a cultural centre and library by the state government. In a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Patnaik said the proposed library has been a long-felt need of Odias residing in the national capital.

"My government has been pursuing this at different levels, and now I am hopeful that with your intervention, suitable land will soon be made available...," the CM said. "The entire state whether it be western part or the coastal area; the southern region or northern parts, have unique cultural practices, that needs patronage and promotion.

They lend colour, variety and diversity to the rich cultural fabric of the country," he said in the letter. Odissi dance has achieved worldwide acclaim and the Odia language is recognised as one of the six classical languages in the country, Patnaik said, adding, the state's cuisines, textile, handicraft, rich tribal art and culture are known for their flavor, texture and uniqueness.

Insisting that people from the state do not have a permanent building or space in Delhi where they can showcase their talent and craftsmanship, he said there is also a sizeable presence of Odia diaspora in Delhi, which are interested in preservation and promotion of various cultural forms. "It will also attract tourists - both domestic and foreign, popularising the practioners and providing them with viable livelihood options," Patnaik said and added that states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been provided space for hosting cultural and social events..

