Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: MTB Nagaraj suffers defeat in Hoskote, Yediyurappa extends moral support

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday extended his support to MTB Nagaraj after he suffered defeat in Karnataka bye-election from Hoskote seat.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:42 IST
Karnataka: MTB Nagaraj suffers defeat in Hoskote, Yediyurappa extends moral support
MTB Nagaraj (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday extended his support to MTB Nagaraj after he suffered defeat in Karnataka bye-election from Hoskote seat. "I am there with you. You don't need to be worried about losing the elections," Yediyurappa told Nagaraj over phone.

Independent candidate and BJP MP BN Bachegowda's son Sharath Bachegowda defeated Nagaraj in Hoskote. "BJP MP Bachegowda supported his son and I lost because of him. He supported his son who contested against me," said Nagaraj.

Nagaraj lost by a margin of 11,486 votes. Sharat Bachegowda bagged 81,671 votes whereas Nagaraj secured 70,185 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Democrat says Trump violated oath; Republicans attack impeachment probe

The head of a U.S. congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump on Monday accused the Republican president of putting himself before his country and violating his oath of office. In a statement kicking off a hear...

Russia confident UK's top court to rule in its favour in Eurobond case vs Ukraine

The Russian finance ministry said on Monday it remained confident that the UK Supreme Court would rule in Moscows favour in a Russia-Ukraine 3 billion Eurobond case, it said in a statement.The debt was borrowed six years ago by a pro-Russia...

After SBI, Bank of India announces MCLR rate cut

State-run Bank of India on Monday revised its one-year MCLR-based lending rates by up to 20 basis points across various tenors, effective Tuesday.The move comes hours after the larger peer State Bank of India announced a 10 bps reduction to...

Include Muslim sects facing persecution in citizenship bill: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday urged the government to include sects from the Muslim community, who are facing persecution in neighbouring countries, in the Citizenship Amendment Bill as it will send a positive signal. Participating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019