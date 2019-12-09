Karnataka: MTB Nagaraj suffers defeat in Hoskote, Yediyurappa extends moral support

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday extended his support to MTB Nagaraj after he suffered defeat in Karnataka bye-election from Hoskote seat. "I am there with you. You don't need to be worried about losing the elections," Yediyurappa told Nagaraj over phone.

Independent candidate and BJP MP BN Bachegowda's son Sharath Bachegowda defeated Nagaraj in Hoskote. "BJP MP Bachegowda supported his son and I lost because of him. He supported his son who contested against me," said Nagaraj.

Nagaraj lost by a margin of 11,486 votes. Sharat Bachegowda bagged 81,671 votes whereas Nagaraj secured 70,185 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)