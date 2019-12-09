Babbar Khalsa militant Hawara acquitted in Ludhiana blast case

A court here on Monday acquitted Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa militant, in the 1995 Ludhiana bomb blast case. The order for his acquittal was given by Additional Sessions Judge Atul Kasana.

Hawara was accused in the Clock Tower bomb blast case in Ludhiana that took place on December 6, 1995. Twenty people were injured, some of them critically, in the blast.

The police had registered a case against five people, including Hawara. Defence council Jaspal Singh Manjpura said two of them were acquitted, two were declared proclaimed offenders and one was discharged by the court. Hawara is currently lodged in the the Tihar Jail in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)