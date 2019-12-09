Left Menu
Bovine smuggling bid foiled in J-K's Samba, one held with 13 animals

A suspected bovine smuggler was arrested and 13 animals rescued from a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, police said. The truck was intercepted during routine checking of vehicles at Main Chowk in Vijaypur. It was on its way to Kashmir via Mansar-Udhampur road, they said.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, while his associate, who has been identified as Mohd. Mushtaq, was arrested, the police said. A total of 13 bovines were rescued from the truck. The vehicle has been impounded, they said, adding that a case has been registered in the matter.

