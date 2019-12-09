Left Menu
TN: Women's organisation protests against onion price hike in Chennai

The cadre of All India Democratic Women Forum on Monday organised a protest in Saidapet area of Chennai here against the high prices of onion in the country.

TN: Women's organisation protests against onion price hike in Chennai
Cadre of a women's organisation protest in Chennai on Monday against onion price hike. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Women protestors expressed their anguish by wearing garlands made from onions and raised slogans against the state government.

"We are suffering because of the onion price hike which is a basic ingredient of our food. Not only onions, but the prices of many other food items have also increased steeply. Government is incapable of controlling the price hike," a protestor named Danalakshmi told ANI here. According to protestors, onion is sold between Rs 100 and Rs 160 in Chennai.

"They (the government) should put a cap on the price hike of onions and other items. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have ruined the lives of the common people. Today we are protesting. We don't care if we get arrested," she said. Several women protestors were also detained by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

