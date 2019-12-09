Left Menu
Abhaya takes charge as new Odisha Police chief

  • Cuttack
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:34 IST
Senior IPS officer Abhaya took charge as the new director general of the Odisha Police on Monday. Prior to his present assignment, the 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer was officiating as the Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Abhaya took charge from Satyajit Mohanty. In an unprecedented midnight change of guards on November 20, the then DGP B K Sharma was shunted from his post and Mohanty was asked to take charge till Abhaya returns from central deputation.

Immediately after taking charge, Mohanty told the media that his top priority would be to carry out the 'Mo Sarkar' or 'My Government' scheme of the state. He had said the state police force needs to be people-friendly and take immediate action on any public complaint.

Containing Naxal menace, crushing organised crimes and improving the standard of police investigations to better the conviction rate, are among the top priorities of the newly- appointed DGP, who has a vast experience of working in several important positions in the state police and on central deputations for the last 30 years..

