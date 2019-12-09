Left Menu
NIA files chargesheet against 3 members of banned NSCN(K) faction

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three members of a faction of banned organisation National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN-K) before a special court in Dimapur here.

  • Dimapur (Nagaland)
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three members of a faction of banned organisation National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN-K) before a special court in Dimapur here. According to NIA Guwahati, the accused have been identified as self-styled NSCN(K-YA) major general Yangang Konyak, self-styled Privates Ahon Longphong and Hongo Konyak.

"The case which was originally registered at Mon Police Station, Nagaland dated June 23, 2019, was re-registered by NIA Branch Office Guwahati. A huge amount of arms, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused persons," NIA said in a press release. NIA said that by the evidence gathered during investigation it has been established that accused persons were involved in illegal activities like extortion, kidnapping and raising of funds for the banned terrorist organisation NSCN(K).

"The three accused persons were arrested by Assam Rifles near Totak Chingnyu village when they were on their way from Aboi to Mon. Accused have been charge-sheeted under sections as mentioned against each of them," it said. A case was registered under several relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

