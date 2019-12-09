Left Menu
After 2 passengers complain, WR TC booked for intimidation

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:43 IST
A ticket-checker was booked by railway police for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening two passengers, an official said on Monday. Western Railway TC Sharad Parab, attached to Andheri station, was told by a passenger that he was drunk despite being on duty, after which he misbehaved with them, an official said.

"The incident happened on a suburban train between Andheri and Jogeshwari. While checking tickets, a passenger asked him if he was drunk. This angered Parab," he said. While this passenger lodged a complaint against him with Andheri railway police, he said another passenger too filed a case against Parab for similar conduct inside a TC cabin at a station.

"An NC and FIR have been registered against Parab. However, he is yet to be arrested," said Senior Inspector Bharat Chowdhary..

