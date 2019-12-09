UP Police to drop women at late hours

Come Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police will drop women travelling alone late at night to their destination to ensure their safety. If any woman is alone on the streets from 10 pm to 6 pm, she can dial 112. The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) with women police personnel will drop her to her destination, Director General of Police O P Singh on Monday told PTI.

The PRV will also escort women driving scooters, if need arises, he said. A similar initiative has been implemented in Sikkim and Punjab.

The move comes days after a veterinarian in Hyderabad was raped and murdered and a rape victim burnt alive by five men, including the two who had allegedly raped her, in Unnao.

