Gzb: DM recommends recovery certificate against Modi sugar mills for not paying dues to farmers

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has sent a report to sugarcane commissioner asking him to issue recovery certificate against the management of Modi sugar mills for not paying arrears to the farmers, an official said on Monday. The mill located in Modi nagar town has yet not yet paid arrears to the farmers, district's sugar cane officer Kishan Kant told PTI.

The mill owners have not cleared around Rs 255 crore due of last year to sugarcane farmers, he said. Till December 7 only an amount of Rs 87 crore has been paid by the mill, Kant said.

At present Rs 182.78 crore is due on Modi mills' management along with interest, he said. After receiving recovery certificate from sugar cane commissioner property of the mill owner may be attached by the revenue department, Kant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)