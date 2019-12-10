MP Assembly speaker restores BJP legislator's membership

Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker NP Prajapati on Monday restored the membership of BJP MLA from Pawai Prahlad Lodhi. On November 2,the speaker haddisqualified Lodhi following his conviction in a criminal case.

Prajapati said decision to restore Lodhi's assembly membership was taken after the HC stayed the BJP MLA's conviction which was further upheld by the Supreme Court. On October 31, a Bhopal court had sentenced Lodhi and 12 others to two years in jail.

They were accused of attacking Raipura Tehsildar (revenue official) R K Verma on August 18, 2014, for seizing a tractor transporting sand illegally. On November 7,the Madhya Pradesh High Court stayed his conviction till January 7, 2020 and granted him bail.

As per an apex court ruling, a legislator is disqualified if he/she is sentenced to two years or more in jail. The ruling Congress has 115 members in the 230-strong MP Assembly, while the BJP has 108 MLAs..

