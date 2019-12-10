Left Menu
MP Assembly speaker restores BJP legislator's membership

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 00:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker NP Prajapati on Monday restored the membership of BJP MLA from Pawai Prahlad Lodhi. On November 2,the speaker haddisqualified Lodhi following his conviction in a criminal case.

Prajapati said decision to restore Lodhi's assembly membership was taken after the HC stayed the BJP MLA's conviction which was further upheld by the Supreme Court. On October 31, a Bhopal court had sentenced Lodhi and 12 others to two years in jail.

They were accused of attacking Raipura Tehsildar (revenue official) R K Verma on August 18, 2014, for seizing a tractor transporting sand illegally. On November 7,the Madhya Pradesh High Court stayed his conviction till January 7, 2020 and granted him bail.

As per an apex court ruling, a legislator is disqualified if he/she is sentenced to two years or more in jail. The ruling Congress has 115 members in the 230-strong MP Assembly, while the BJP has 108 MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

