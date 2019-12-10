Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir govt announces winter vacations in schools

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 11:57 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:57 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Government announced winter vacations in all schools up to class 12 in the valley and in winter zone areas of Jammu division from Tuesday. An official spokesman said the government has announced winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognized private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and in winter zone areas of Jammu division from December 10 to February 22.

The schools usually close for annual winter vacations around December 15. The order was issued in view of foggy conditions and forecast of a further dip in temperature along with rains and snowfall over next week, the spokesman said.

