Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking judicial inquiry, CBI probe in Delhi Anaj Mandi fire

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the petition seeking judicial inquiry as well as transferring the case to CBI into the Azad Mandi fire incident while stating that the authorities should be given adequate time to handle the situation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:08 IST
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking judicial inquiry, CBI probe in Delhi Anaj Mandi fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the petition seeking judicial inquiry as well as transferring the case to CBI into the Azad Mandi fire incident while stating that the authorities should be given adequate time to handle the situation. The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar while dismissing the PIL stated that, authorities are having enough and adequate department, officers and the equipment.

"They are already working to extinguish the fire and also deliberating to stop such incidents in future. The city of Delhi is thickly populated. Stray incidents here and there are always happening when there is urbanisation," the Bench said. However, the Division Bench said that the court can look into in the incident in case there is inaction on part of "respondents".

"No Petition can be preferred in a day or two of the incident just by reading the newspaper. Time ought to be given to the authorities. There is a procedure on how things work in a government department. There is no one-man show in the government. We see no reason to entertain in one or two days of the incident. If there is inaction on part of respondents, the incident in question, after a reasonable period, the court can look into it," it added. The counsel for the respondents said that they are deliberating upon this and there are already existing policy decisions which are being followed.

The petition was filed on Monday seeking the court's direction for ordering a judicial enquiry by the retired judge of the court and transferring the investigation to CBI into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi on Sunday in which 43 people lost their lives. The plea also sought to constitute a committee of experts to frame a proper mechanism and guidelines in order to avoid the fire incident like Azad Mandi in the national capital in future.

Petitioner Advocate Awadh Kaushik through this petition sought framing of some strict mechanism and guidelines and for ensuring strict adherence so that the incidents like this may not occur in future. "Since the delinquency, felony and laxity in the duty on the part of the officers/authorities concerned, apart from the private persons, in the present case is nothing but a criminal offence having been committed by them with common mindset and hence, the matter requires not only a judicial enquiry to be conducted by the Retired Judge of this Hon'ble Court but it also requires to be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other central investigating agency to bring the culprits to justice," the plea stated.

"It has been reported that not only the building was illegally constructed but even the manufacturing factory of plastic packing materials was being run therein illegally and without any registration, license, authority, certificate and even fire safety arrangements," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

ISRO Chairman K Sivan offers prayers at Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan offered prayers at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple on Tuesday morning here before the launch of satellites from PSLV C48 scheduled for tomorrow. While speaking to media, he said...

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights: President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights President Ram Nath Kovind....

Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019