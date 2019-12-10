Left Menu
Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

  • Thane
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:22 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:22 IST
A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a police spokesperson said.

The woman, in her police complaint lodged on Sunday, said she got married to Navnath Mane, a resident of Ambernath township here, in 2015. After sometime, the in-laws started harassing her and demanded money from her parents, she said in the complaint.

On December 2, when the victim was pregnant, her in- laws demanded that she divorce her husband as they wanted him to get married to another woman. However, when the victim refused, her husband and in- laws allegedly beat her up with a wooden log and belts, the police official said.

The woman further alleged that she was locked up in the bathroom for two days and made to starve. On December 4, she pretended to be asleep and later escaped from the house.

She then went to her parents' home in Thane and narrated her ordeal following which they asked her to lodge a police complaint. By that time, she suffered a miscarriage of the foetus due to physical and mental harassment, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the woman's husband, father- in-law Lahu Mane, mother-in-law Abubai Mane, sister-in-law Nivrutti and brother-in-law Ashwin were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that no arrest was made so far..

