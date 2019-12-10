Crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to vision of equal rights: Prez
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday flagged the recent incidents of violence against women, saying such heinous crimes force people to think if the society has lived up to the vision of equal rights for all.
In his address at an NHRC function, he also said the ideal way to mark Human Rights Day will be for whole world to introspect what more needs to be done to live up to the sacred text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"Gandhi had said that human rights and duties are two sides of the same coin... Our failings in human rights, as in violence against women, often stem from failing in our duties," he said.
