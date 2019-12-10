Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to vision of equal rights: Prez

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:32 IST
Crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to vision of equal rights: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday flagged the recent incidents of violence against women, saying such heinous crimes force people to think if the society has lived up to the vision of equal rights for all.

In his address at an NHRC function, he also said the ideal way to mark Human Rights Day will be for whole world to introspect what more needs to be done to live up to the sacred text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"Gandhi had said that human rights and duties are two sides of the same coin... Our failings in human rights, as in violence against women, often stem from failing in our duties," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says

A reshuffle of Hong Kongs cabinet is not an immediate task, the citys Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as she prepared to visit the Chinese capital for the first time since her governments humiliation at local polls last mo...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 meg...

US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest

Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were granted house arrest Monday. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press...

UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the brides brother in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019