Passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill is attack on Indian Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was an "attack on the Indian Constitution". The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

"The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation," he tweeted. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. PTI ASG ASK AAR

