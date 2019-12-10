Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need of larger courtroom to hear pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there is no need of larger courtroom to hear the pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:32 IST
No need of larger courtroom to hear pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation: SC
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there is no need of larger courtroom to hear the pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Supreme Court's lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, who is one of the petitioners in the case, requested the Constitution bench that this hearing should be conducted in a larger courtroom and live telecast be allowed to allow people to witness its proceedings. The apex court, however, refused his plea and said, "There is no need of larger courtroom for the hearing."

On December 5, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear an application seeking the live streaming, recording or transcription of proceedings on a batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370.The application was filed through advocate Virag Gupta."The matters relating to Article 370 are very important and are covered widely by the Indian as well as the international media. In absence of accurate information being officially released by this court, the proceedings may be susceptible to misreporting," Gupta had said.In his application, former RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya had said that the apex court failed to implement its own September 2018 judgment for live-streaming.In the 21st century Digital India, it's unimaginable that the highest court of the land is not recording its proceedings, the application stated.In August, the central government had announced its decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday, but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 me...

UPDATE 1-J D Wetherspoon to spend more than 200 mln pounds to develop pubs

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc said on Tuesday it would spend more than 200 million pounds 256.60 million to develop new pubs and hotels as well as to expand existing ones in the UK and Ireland, creating about 10,000 new jobs.Like most pu...

S.Korea's Moon to visit China for trilateral with Japan amid N.Korea tension

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China next week for a trilateral summit with Japan amid rising tension over stalled denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States, Moons office said on Tuesday.Moon is schedul...

NBA roundup: Kings' Bjelica beats buzzer to stun Rockets

Nemanja Bjelica drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Sacramento Kings claimed a 119-118 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Monday. Bjelica drilled a 33-footer off an inbound pass from Cory Joseph to answer a driving layup from R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019