Faces of six students in Haryana 'blackened' over poor performance in school test

  PTI
  Hisar
  Updated: 10-12-2019 14:05 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:05 IST
The faces of six Class 4 students, including two girls, were allegedly blackened and they were paraded in the private school's premises after securing less marks in a test, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Friday and one of the girls, a 9-year-old Dalit, informed her parents about it.

Her parent told reporters on Tuesday that family members went to the school to lodge a complaint about the treatment meted out to the children, but the authorities failed to take action against the staff responsible. A complaint was then lodged with the police. A case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against four persons, including the school principal, police said.

On Monday, the girl's family was joined by some other parents and they held a protest outside the old vegetable market police post here demanding that the police take immediate action in the matter. Members of some Dalit outfits also reached there after receiving information about the incident.

The police said that an official went to the school on Monday, but found it locked. The school principal and his family were also not found at home, they added. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Hisar, Ashok Kumar is investigating the matter.

