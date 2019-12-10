Himachal: Land bank in Hamirpur to be finalised by January 15

With a view to make complete information available about state government and private lands in Hamirpur district, a land bank will be set up here by January 15 next year, a district official said.

During a weekly officers' meeting on Monday, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said the details will be made available for access to the public on the district's official website once all formalities get completed.

The land banks are significant as availability of land for industries is a major issue in Himachal Pradesh.

