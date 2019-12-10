Left Menu
Kerala govt orders CBI enquiry in the death of violinist Balabhaskar



Kerala govt orders CBI enquiry in the death of violinist Balabhaskar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

More than a year after the death of violinist Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter in a car accident, the Kerala government on Tuesday ordered a CBI enquiry into the matter. The CBI inquiry has been ordered based on a complaint from his father who had raised suspicion behind his son's death.

The Malayalee violinist and music composer Balabhaskar had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car accident on September 25, 2018. The 40-year-old musician was undergoing treatment for serious brain and spine injuries after his car rammed a tree near Pallippuram. He was travelling to Trivandrum after visiting a temple in Thrissur with his family when the accident occurred.

His two-year-old daughter, Tejasvini, died in the accident, while his wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun were also injured in the accident. Best known for promoting fusion music in South India, Balabhaskar was a child prodigy on the violin and had directed the music of his first movie 'Mangalya Pallakk' at the age of 17.

He had worked with Dr K. J. Yesudas, Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, K. S. Chitra, Sujatha, Sreenivas, Karthik and some other legendary singers. (ANI)

