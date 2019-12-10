Cold weather prevails in Punjab and Haryana

Adampur in Punjab shivered on Tuesday recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius as cold weather prevailed in the state and neighbouring Haryana. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said here.

Faridkot, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimums of 5, 5.8, 6, 6.9, 6.8, 6.6 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Haryana, Hisar experienced cold weather recording a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal registered a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Sirsa, Ambala and Narnaul registered respective minimums of 7, 7.5, 7.2 and 6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.7 deg C.

A MeT Department official said fog reduced visibility in the morning at a few places including Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

