Motor mechanic dies due to blast in air compression machine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banda
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:39 IST
A motor mechanic died in Mahoba district near here as the air compressor at his tyre puncture-mending workshop exploded, police said on Tuesday. City Circle Officer Jatashankar said the incident took place on Kanpur-Sagar state highway at a puncture-mending workshop.

"The deceased has been identified as Premchand Soni, 33," he added. The official said the explosion took place when Soni switched off the air compressor.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that Soni died on the spot, he said, adding the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV RAX

