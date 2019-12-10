Student bodies to hold countrywide protest on Jan 8 against govt policies
Various student bodies have given a call for a collective protest against the "anti-student" policies of the government.
The students' bodies will hold the strike across India on January 8.
Some of the bodies that are part of the call are the Students' Federation of India, the JNU Students' Union and the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Students' Federation of India
- JNU Students' Union
- Samajwadi
ALSO READ
India courts private hospitals to boost insurance programme
India consolidate top position in World Test Championship
Ladakh: Defence Secy Ajay Kumar visits Indian Army formation in Daulat Beg Oldie
Adolescents in India comparatively more active than their peers globally: WHO
FEATURE-'A sly thief': Rising heat steals jobs and lives in eastern India