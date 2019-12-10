Union Minister Prahlad Patel launches portal to showcase Indian culture

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday unveiled a portal on Indian culture which, he said, brought together all the cultural resources of the country under one platform.

Created by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay -- www.indianculture.gov.in -- over the last three years, the portal is a digital resource of documents, artifacts, paintings and other items available in the archive.

"We are unable to display most of our artifacts for the public. Our history and culture should be out in the public domain so that more and more people can see it and experience it. This portal will have all our heritage collection in digital format be it from our museums, libraries or ASI sites," Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)