Cold wave persists in R'than, Pilani coldest with night temp of 6.8 degrees Celsius

As cold wave conditions continued in Rajasthan, Pilani was the coldest place in the state on Monday night with a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Sikar, Ganganagar, Churu, Alwar, Dabok and Chittorgarh registered minimum temperatures of 7, 7.1, 7.2, 8.8, 9.2 and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Jaipur and Ajmer, the mercury settled at 10.2 and 10.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said on Tuesday. Other districts were marginally warmer with night temperatures above 11 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, the weather conditions will remain the same for the next 24 hours.

