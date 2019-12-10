Man commits suicide over family squabble in Jharkhand

A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday over a family squabble in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said. The body of Rajendra Chandravanshi was found hanging by the ceiling of his residence in Jamua village, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation has found that Chandravanshi was under mental stress after his in-laws took his wife to her maternal house on Monday, Hussainabad police station in-charge Rajdev Prasad said. The officer said Chandravanshi's wife used to often quarrel with her mother-in-law over the newly-wed woman's dislike for washing utensils, the officer said.

The deceased's in-laws had come to resolve the quarrel, he said, adding that no one has been arrested so far. PTI CORR PVR ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)