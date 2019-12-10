Kerala govt decides on CBI probe into violinist's death Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI): The Kerala government has decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into violinist Bala Bhaskar's death in a road mishap here on September 25 last year after his father alleged the accident was engineered. A notification, referring to the CBI the investigation into the case, has been issued by the government.

Bala Bhaskar's father, K C Unni had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and sought the CBI probe into the death of his son and granddaughter Tejeswani. Welcoming the government's decision, Unni alleged a conspiracy in his son's death.

"I feel the accident was engineered", Unni told media here. The crime branch which had probed into the case had not found anything unsual in the accident and had not looked into it from the conspiracy angle, he said.

Prakash Thampy, a close aide of the violinist, who had been arrested in connection with gold-smuggling by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Arjun, who drove the car on the fateful day, had stated it was Bala Bhaskar who was at the wheel. However, police investigations had revealed Arjun was driving the car on the day of the accident.

Shanta, Bala Bhaskar's mother, said all the accused should be brought to book. The renowned violinist was returning after a temple visit from Thrissur, along with his wife, Lakshmi and one- and-a-half-year-old daughter Tejaswani, when their car had met with the accident in the wee hours of September 25 last year.

While his daughter had died on the spot, Bala Bhaskar succumbed to injuries on October 2. His wife and driver had escaped with injuries..

