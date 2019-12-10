Left Menu
Development News Edition

City restaurants see dip in profits as onion prices soar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:37 IST
City restaurants see dip in profits as onion prices soar

The spiralling prices of onions have partially affected restaurant business in the city, with owners apprehensive that customers might skip eating out during Christmas and New Year festivities, if they hike the rate of food items. With the kitchen staple still hovering between Rs 150 and Rs 170 a kilo, several restaurants are feeling the pinch, some of them even mulling to pass on the burden to customers if the situation does not stabilise.

Shiladitya Chaudhary, who co-owns four leading joints in the city, said on Tuesday that his restaurant, 'Oudh 1590', continued to serve complimentary onion salads with starters. "Surely, we cannot increase the prices of items as this will hit the consumers hard. We are hopeful that the situation will stabilise within a month," he told PTI.

The restaurateur said signature items like 'Chicken Irani', 'Gosht Rogan Josh', 'Vegetable Stroganoff' and 'Lamb Ghoulash, need onion in adequate quantities. "While we cannot compromise on the taste and the recipe, it has become difficult for us to procure adequate amount of onions," he stated.

At Macazzo, a retro-themed cafe serving an array of contemporary and fusion dishes, co-owner Bitan Mukherjee said he would "wait and watch" for a while, before increasing the rate of items. "The skyrocketing prices of onions are affecting our profit margin. I will have to explain the situation to the customers, if need be," he added.

Echoing him, Debaditya Chaudhury, owner of well-known Chinese fine dine Chowman, said onion is one vegetable that does not have a substitute. "The prices of food items have not yet been changed as of now as it could lead to a poor footfall during Christmas and New Year. If this situation persists, we may have to tweak the menu," he explained.

Secretary of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, Sudesh Poddar, contended that he would soon sit for a meeting with the members to take stock of the situation. Onion prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states such as Maharashtra.

Among others, household kitchens and streetside food stalls are reeling under its effect. Promod Jha, a 'jhalmuri' seller in central Kolkata, said he was forced to replace onions with generous amount of chillies and black pepper.

"I used to buy 4-5 kg of onion every day. Now, I can't afford... Hopefully, my customers will understand my situation," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group....

JD(U) divided over CAB, Nitish draws opposition flak

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU, a BJP ally, on Tuesday appeared divided on supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, with two top party functionaries calling the legislation discriminatory and unconstitutional. Party...

Greece asks UN to condemn Turkey-Libya deal

Greece on Tuesday urged the United Nations to condemn a disputed maritime jurisdiction deal between Turkey and Libya as disruptive to regional peace and stability, a government spokesman said. Greece wants the deal to be brought to the atte...

UPDATE 1-Waiting for ECB and Fed, euro zone bonds stick to familiar ground

Euro zone government bond yields were a fraction higher on Tuesday, refusing to budge from recent ranges ahead of this weeks European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings.Caution ahead of another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019