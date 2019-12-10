Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to setup 45 fast-track courts for crimes against women, children

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to set up fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women and children in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:15 IST
Odisha to setup 45 fast-track courts for crimes against women, children
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to set up fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women and children in the state. Speaking to ANI, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said: "We are going to set up 45 fast-track courts exclusively for women and children. Of the 45, as many as 21 fast-track courts will handle the cases in connection with the women sexual harassment while around 24 courts will handle sexual offence cases against children under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

"All the preparation and work related to the POCSO courts have been done and these 24 courts will be functional in the state very soon," the minister added. Further, he stated that all the necessary preparations for the other 21 exclusive women courts have also been done and will be functional soon.

This came a day after Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up as many as 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders in cases of crime against women and children. The decision of the Uttar Pradesh government came a week after a woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court in Unnao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

An international conference on Wednesday will probably signal a readiness to provide support for Lebanon once a new government is formed that commits to reforms, but new aid pledges are not expected, a Lebanese official said. Nadim Munla, s...

MHA lists measures taken by government to prevent crime against women

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that women safety is a high priority for the government and several initiatives have been taken for the safety of women across the country. In a written reply to a ques...

Wisp of Delhi's polluted air in Spain: When world leaders got a taste of India's smoggy capital

Visitors and world leaders attending the COP 25 Climate Conference here are being immersed in simulated smog conditions of Indian capital New Delhi -- a reality for millions of residents living in one of the most polluted cities in the worl...

Pelosi to hold news conference on USMCA -statement

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, her office said in a statement.Pelosi will be accompanied by Representative Richard Neal, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019