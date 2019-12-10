Students protest outside Smirti Irani's Delhi residence, demand death penalty for rapists

Students protested outside Union Minister Smriti Irani's residence in Lutyens' Delhi on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with DCW chief Swati Maliwal's hunger strike and demanding capital punishment for rapists. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief has been on an indefinite hunger strike to press her demand for death penalty for rapists within six months of conviction.

Carrying empty plates and flowers, the students demonstrated outside Irani's Tughlak Crescent residence and raised Maliwal's demand. The DCW later claimed that the students, who were protesting peacefully, were detained by police.

Maliwal's hunger strike entered the seventh day on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)