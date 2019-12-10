Left Menu
Suspected rape and murder case of Buxar in Bihar turns out to

  Patna
  Updated: 10-12-2019 18:11 IST
  Created: 10-12-2019 18:11 IST
The recent recovery of a young womans charred body in Buxar district of Bihar, which had triggered speculation of murder after rape, turned out to be a case of honour killing and the main accused the father of the victim has been arrested, a top police official claimed on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shahabad Range, Rakesh Rathi said that Mahendra Gupta, a retired army man and resident of Dinara in Bhabhua the headquarter of Kaimur district was arrested Tuesday afternoon, a day after the victim was identified by her mother and brother.

"After the recovery of the womans body in Itarhi police station area of Buxar last week, we were facing the problem of ascertaining her identity since the corpse was charged and nobody was coming forward with a missing report which could give us a clue", Rathi told PTI over phone. "The Dinara SHO, in the meantime, got the information that a woman hailing from the locality who got married last year had been missing ever since she eloped with her paramour and her family members, moved by shame, had got their son-in-law married to their younger daughter", he added.

Subsequently, the brother and mother of the woman were picked up for interrogation and shown the sandals and the toe ring worn by the deceased. "They confirmed it belonged to their elder daughter. They also said that her father had been seething with rage since her elopement, his fury getting worse by taunts of neighbours and he had been vowing that once caught, he will not spare her", the DIG said.

He also said Gupta, who had been hiding since he killed his daughter on the night of December 2, had confessed that the cartridge found close to the body was fired from his weapon and that he had set the body ablaze after pulling the trigger on his child. The body was found in the fields in a village under Itarhi police station on December 3 and, coming close on the heels of the rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, had fueled speculation that it was a case of a similar nature.

Villagers who had seen the body aflame from a distance had told police that since the incident took place in the thick of night they mistook it for somebody lighting a bonfire to ward off the winter chill..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

