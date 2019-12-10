Left Menu
Guj activists oppose CAB, say it is aimed at pushing Hindutva

  Ahmedabad
  10-12-2019
Some activists from Gujarat have criticised the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, saying the proposed law will sharpen a communal divide while its real objective is to take forward the agenda of Hindutva. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing religious persecution in those countries.

"While the Citizenship Amendment Bill's stated purpose is to offer refuge to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, it only applies to a small, very specific group of minorities and countries. It conveniently omits Ahmadis from Pakistan, Rohingyas from Myanmar, and Tamils from Sri Lanka," stated a letter singed by Dev Desai and 230 other activists cum citizens of NGO ANHAD. "This bill is not about protecting refugees, but is instead intended simply to advance the agenda of Hindutva. In turn, the law will inflame passions, and sharpen communal divisions all over the country, particularly in Bengal, Assam, and other states of the North East," it said.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has stated in clear terms the intention of the government to kick out every intruder except Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. Exclusion of Muslims from his speech and from this Bill is aimed at dividing the country along communal lines, and target a minority community," it stated. The activists alleged the CAB amendments are violative of the Articles 14 and 15 that guarantee equality before law and prohibit discrimination on religious lines.

Activists Sheba George, Admiral Ramdas, Cedric Prakash, Shabnam Hasmi of ANHAD, Nirjari Sinha of Jan Sangarsh Manch and Hemantkumar Shah are other signatories to the letter. "Not only will this law contradict the founding values of the Indian republic, but it will also change the character of this nation forever.

"By converting India into a homeland of Hindus, it mimics a dangerous idea of ethnic citizenship which has always provoked disharmony and violence across the world, including in the neighbouring country of Pakistan," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

