Name Samruddhi Corridor after Dr Ambedkar, demands BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Thane district has demanded that 'Samruddhi Corridor', a super expressway project between Mumbai and Nagpur, be named after Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar. Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad told reporters on Tuesday he had submitted a memorandum with this demand to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Samruddhi Corridor will connect Nagpur, where Deekshabhoomi (where Dr Ambedkar converted to Buddhism) is located, and Mumbai, where Chaityabhoomi (the Dalit icon's resting place) is located. It will be a fitting tribute to name it after Babasaheb Ambedkar," Gaikwad said. The Samruddhi Corridor is a 700-km expressway connecting Mumbai with Nagpur, and is estimated to cost Rs 46,000 crore.

It will also have several commercial and industrial nodes along the way..

