Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills wife with help of lover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:05 IST
Man kills wife with help of lover

A man from Kerala and his lover have been arrested for allegedly killing his 48-year-old wife and dumping her body in Tamil Nadu three months ago, police said here on Tuesday. Vidhya was allegedly killed by her 40-year-old husband Premkumar and his lover Sunitha Baby at a villa in Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 and her body dumped in an isolated place in Tirunelveli, police said.

Both Premkumar and Sunitha had planned and executed the murder. After killing her in the early hours of September 21, both took Vidhya's body in a car in a sitting position to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Premkumar drove the car while Sunitha sat next to the body in the back seat and they dumped the corpse in an isolated place on the side of a highway in Valliyoor in Tirunelveli, police said. Vidhya was allegedly given liquor before she was strangled to death using a rope, police said.

Sunitha had roles in planning and executing the murder of Vidhya and later dumping the body. To divert the attention of the police, Vidhya's mobile phone was switched on and dumped in the dustbin near the toilet of the Netravati Express by the two accused before they lodged a missing complaint in Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district on September 22.

Police said they immediately tried to locate Vidhya's mobile with the help of the cyber cell but it was traced somewhere in Karnataka. "It came to light that Premkumar under the pretext of medical treatment took Vidhya to a villa at Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, where the former accommodated his lover Sunitha Baby without the knowledge of Vidhya," the police said in a statement.

"Then Premkumar offered Vidhya alcohol in excessive quantity and later along with his lover strangulated Vidhya to death by using a piece of rope," the statement said. The movements of the accused after the killing were suspicious and turned the focus of the investigation on their role in the killing of Vidhya after Prem Kumar approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, accusing police of harassment, the statement said.

He had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after police summoned him to clear some doubts over the woman going missing. Both have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Police said during the course of investigation the Inspector General and Commissioner of Police, Kochi city, Vijay Sakhare got reliable information about the suspected role of husband Premkumar behind the missing of Vidhya. Subsequently, a special team was formed under Deputy commissioner of police (law and order, traffic).

The investigation unearthed the facts behind the missing of Vidhya. The police in Tirunelveli had registered a case under 174 Crpc (death under suspicious circumstances), circulated notice and published in newspapers and finally declared the body of Vidhya as unidentified and they cremated her body there.

Premkumar and Vidhya had been living in a rented home near Tripunithura under Udayamperoor police station limit. Premkumar and Sunitha were schoolmates in Thiruvananthapuram and they met again recently during a reunion organised in their school sometime ago, police said.

Vidhya was said to be opposed to Premkumar's alleged proximity to Sunitha and both decided to avoid her leading to the killing, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

Lebanon does not expect new aid pledges at a conference which France is hosting on Wednesday to press for the quick formation of a new government that can tackle an acute financial crisis.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Leb...

The Autograph: Die-hard MSD fan Pranav wants "183 autographs" from his idol

Theres a certain amount of intrigue associated with 183 in Indian cricket and die-hard fans have their own reasons for remembering the number. For most, it is the score India defended against the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup, fo...

11 more centres set up to facilitate registration of aspirants for NEET

Eleven more centres have been set up to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019