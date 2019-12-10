Man kills wife with help of lover

A man from Kerala and his lover have been arrested for allegedly killing his 48-year-old wife and dumping her body in Tamil Nadu three months ago, police said here on Tuesday. Vidhya was allegedly killed by her 40-year-old husband Premkumar and his lover Sunitha Baby at a villa in Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 and her body dumped in an isolated place in Tirunelveli, police said.

Both Premkumar and Sunitha had planned and executed the murder. After killing her in the early hours of September 21, both took Vidhya's body in a car in a sitting position to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Premkumar drove the car while Sunitha sat next to the body in the back seat and they dumped the corpse in an isolated place on the side of a highway in Valliyoor in Tirunelveli, police said. Vidhya was allegedly given liquor before she was strangled to death using a rope, police said.

Sunitha had roles in planning and executing the murder of Vidhya and later dumping the body. To divert the attention of the police, Vidhya's mobile phone was switched on and dumped in the dustbin near the toilet of the Netravati Express by the two accused before they lodged a missing complaint in Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district on September 22.

Police said they immediately tried to locate Vidhya's mobile with the help of the cyber cell but it was traced somewhere in Karnataka. "It came to light that Premkumar under the pretext of medical treatment took Vidhya to a villa at Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, where the former accommodated his lover Sunitha Baby without the knowledge of Vidhya," the police said in a statement.

"Then Premkumar offered Vidhya alcohol in excessive quantity and later along with his lover strangulated Vidhya to death by using a piece of rope," the statement said. The movements of the accused after the killing were suspicious and turned the focus of the investigation on their role in the killing of Vidhya after Prem Kumar approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, accusing police of harassment, the statement said.

He had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after police summoned him to clear some doubts over the woman going missing. Both have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Police said during the course of investigation the Inspector General and Commissioner of Police, Kochi city, Vijay Sakhare got reliable information about the suspected role of husband Premkumar behind the missing of Vidhya. Subsequently, a special team was formed under Deputy commissioner of police (law and order, traffic).

The investigation unearthed the facts behind the missing of Vidhya. The police in Tirunelveli had registered a case under 174 Crpc (death under suspicious circumstances), circulated notice and published in newspapers and finally declared the body of Vidhya as unidentified and they cremated her body there.

Premkumar and Vidhya had been living in a rented home near Tripunithura under Udayamperoor police station limit. Premkumar and Sunitha were schoolmates in Thiruvananthapuram and they met again recently during a reunion organised in their school sometime ago, police said.

Vidhya was said to be opposed to Premkumar's alleged proximity to Sunitha and both decided to avoid her leading to the killing, police said..

