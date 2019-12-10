8 chargesheeted in J-K's Baramulla for misappropriation of govt funds

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against eight people, including five government officials, in a seven-year-old case of misappropriation of government funds in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an official spokesperson said. The charge sheet was filed against the accused, including the officials of the Roads and Buildings department, in the court of special judge (anti-corruption), he said.

The case against the eight people was registered in 2012 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code for the alleged misappropriation of funds during construction of Vizer-Thindum-Kreeri-Tilgam road and Saloosa-Shrakwara road, the spokesperson said. The investigation revealed that the stipulated rules were not followed in allotment of tenders and substandard roads were built despite huge expenditure on the project, he said.

The then executive engineer, roads and building department, Baramulla, Ishfaq Ahmad Zargar and assistant executive engineer Ahmad Sherwani are among the accused. Two junior engineers -- Khursheed Ahmad Hakeem and Mohammad Ashraf Dar -- clerk Zahoor Hussain Bukhari and three contractors -- Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Reyaz Ashraf Banday and Javid Abdullah Bhat -- are the other accused. PTI TAS AD

