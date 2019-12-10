Two employees of MP govt power discom held for accepting bribe

The Lokayukta Police on Tuesday arrested an executive engineer and a clerk of a Madhya Pradesh government-run power distribution company here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a contractor, a senior officer said. They are identified as Ajay Kumar Vyas, the Executive Engineer, MP Western Region Power Distribution Company, and Prakash Shah, the clerk.

Vyas allegedly accepted Rs 25,000 from the contractor through Shah at the power distribution company's office in Piliyakhal area, said Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police Praveen Singh Baghel. The executive engineer allegedly demanded the bribe from the contractor who had sought a permission to increase the power capacity load of a transformer in a hotel where he had carried some electricity-related works.

The accused duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Baghel said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)