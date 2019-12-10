Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerned over restrictions on fundamental freedom in Kashmir: EU

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:57 IST
Concerned over restrictions on fundamental freedom in Kashmir: EU

The European Union on Tuesday said it was concerned over restrictions on "fundamental freedom" of people in Kashmir and called for steps like restoration of communication network and essential services to bring back normalcy in the Valley. European Union's Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto also said that Pakistan must take action against terror groups operating from its soil including by choking their financial support and ensuring compliance of steps recommended by anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Astuto, at a media briefing, said the European Union's position has been that India and Pakistan should resolve all issues through dialogue. "Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists including against those involved in financing and supporting the terror groups," he said.

On Kashmir, he said the European Union understands India's security concerns, but insisted that steps should be taken to restore normalcy in the Valley, adding the bloc's views on the matter remained unchanged since August. In August, India announced withdrawing special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories. Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and downgraded its diplomatic ties with India, besides trying to rally international support against New Delhi over the decision.

"We did convey our concerns about the situation on the ground, especially restrictions on fundamental freedom. It is crucial that freedom of movement and means of communication are restored as well as the essential services," Astuto said. "We want the government to take steps to restore normalcy in the region...we have understanding about India's security concerns. Our position has been consistent and unchanged," he said.

Following the decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir, internet and mobile phone networks and landline networks were cut off while key political leaders put under house arrest. Large parts of the Valley are still reeling under the restrictions. Astuto said there have been contacts between the EU and India on the Kashmir issue. "We held talks with the External Affairs Minister on couple of occasions."

On visit of a group of European parliamentarians to Kashmir in October, the envoy said it was not an official trip. "The MEPs (Member of European Parliament) were in India on an individual capacity. It was not an official visit...The visit was not an expression of the policy decision by the EU," he said.

In the first visit by a foreign delegation, a team of 23 MEPs travelled to Kashmir on Tuesday on a two-day trip to have a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked. Several of the 23 MPs belonged to right and far right parties and are not part of he mainstream in their own countries.

Opposition parties severely criticised the government for the move with the Congress describing it as the "biggest diplomatic blunder" and others asking the Centre how these foreign lawmakers were allowed to visit the Valley while Indian leaders were denied permission. On its part, the government said the trip was considered to be in India's larger national interest as it helped getting international attention on Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Govt bringing Jinnah alive with Citizenship Bill: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the government is bringing Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave, Owaisi said that even if the bill is p...

Bills on GST, land revenue, education passed in Guj Assembly

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed bills on GST, land revenue and higher education unanimously. These are the Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill, Gujarat Land Revenue Third Amendment Bill and Gujarat State Higher Education Council Am...

Merkel says financial transaction tax is right for equities - sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Finance Minister Olaf Scholzs proposal for a financial transaction tax but said that such a tax was appropriate only for equities, not other types of securities or financial instruments, according to...

UPDATE 2-Bill Cosby loses appeal to overturn 2018 Pennsylvania sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby lost his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction on Tuesday when a Pennsylvania appeals court rejected his lawyers argument that the trial judge had deprived him of a fair trial, a court filing showed.Dozens of wome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019