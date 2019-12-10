Over 14,000 kg of drugs seized in 11 months in MP: Police

Over 14,000 kg drugs were seized in Madhya Pradesh and more than 4,000 accused were arrested in the last 11 months, a state narcotics official said on Tuesday. The amount of seizure has increased markedly from the last three years, when only 2,850 kg of drugs were seized, he added.

"Under a special drive, the police have registered 3,270 cases, arrested 4,051 accused and seized 14,292 kg of narcotic substances in the last 11 months," additional director general (ADG) of police (Narcotics) Ajay Kumar Sharma said. This is the biggest action in a year, compared to the cumulative action taken in the last three years since 2016, he said.

"A total of 2,850 kg of narcotic substances were seized in 2016, 2017 and 2018," he said. The seized drugs included injections of banned chemicals and more than 29,800 narcotic syrups and tablets, Sharma said.

Apart from these, ganja and poppy husks were also seized during this drive, he added..

