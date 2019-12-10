Two sisters found murdered in Raipur

Two sisters were on Tuesday murdered by unidentified men in Godavari Nagar area in the Chhattisgarh capital, police said. Prima facie, the women, both apparently in their 20s, were attacked with an iron griddle by two men inside their room, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prafull Thakur told PTI.

"Two youths had visited the house of the women this morning. Both of them were later captured in a CCTV camera installed there while fleeing," the police officer said. The younger of the two sisters was a second year student of a private nursing college in Raipur.

She was staying on rent, he said, adding that her elder sister had come to meet her. The deceased women hailed from Raigarh district.

"The two suspects reached the room in the morning hours and stayed there till 11 am. When the house owner heard noises coming from the room and saw the women injured, he called up the police," Thakur said. The sisters were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

"The circumstantial evidence suggests that a scuffle had taken place between the accused and the women while they were having food. Later, the accused seemed to have hit them with an iron griddle," the ASP said. Identity of the suspects is being established with the help of the CCTV footage and efforts are on to trace them, he said.

Prima facie, police have ruled out sexual assault in the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)