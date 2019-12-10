India can't be deterred by threat of sanctions: VHP on USCIRF's Citizenship Bill statement

Congratulating Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday said India cannot be deterred by threats of sanctions from any country. "The people of India stand resolute and determined to ensure citizenship to the persecuted refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," Alok Kumar, international working president of the Hindu organisation, said.

Underlining that the bill is in accordance with the traditional Indian value of always accepting and supporting all who seek "refuge in her lap", Kumar, in a statement, said the organisation was amused to see a report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom that sought sanctions against Shah and other principal leadership if this Bill is passed. The VHP heartily congratulates the government of India and its Home Minister Amit Shah for successfully piloting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, the statement issued by VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

The organisation hopes that the Bill will receive a similar massive support in the Rajya Sabha and soon become a law. "The people persecuted on the basis of their belonging to a minority religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have to come to India to save their life and honour, particularly of their women. They are not infiltrators but refugees," Kumar said.

He said sanctions were imposed following the nuclear tests during BJP stalwart former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime. They did not deter India and had to be withdrawn, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)