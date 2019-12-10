Left Menu
7 nationals of four African countries deported for overstaying their visas: Delhi Police

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:41 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:41 IST
Seven nationals of four African countries have been deported after being apprehended for overstaying their visas, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. One of the deportees was woman, hailing from Cameroon. Among the rest six, three were from Nigeria, two from Ghana and one from Sierra Leone.

They were detained in Dwarka on Monday, a police officer said, adding that they were deported on the same day after necessary paper work. In 2019, the Dwarka district police has taken action against 175 foreign nationals, of whom 144 were deported and 31 arrested in various criminal cases.

In 2018, action was taken against 149 foreign nationals, who were found either involved in criminal activities or overstaying their visas, a senior district police officer said.

