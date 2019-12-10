Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: 7 absconders held in Rajouri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:25 IST
J&K: 7 absconders held in Rajouri

Police on Tuesday arrested seven absconders, who were wanted in various cases registered in different police stations of Jammu  and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said Nissar Hussain, a resident of Doongi Agrati was held by a team of policemen from Darhal Police Station nine years after a case of kidnapping was registered against him in 2010.

Another two absconders identified as Farooq Ahmed, who was wanted in two criminal cases registered in 2006 and 2010 and Mohd Reyaz, wanted in a case lodged in October 2012 were arrested by the police, the SSP said. Meanwhile, a team of Nowshera Police Station held three absconders who were evading arrest since last 15 years, he said.

They have been identified as Mohammad Rahoof, Dilmir Hussain and Naresh Kumar, he said. Another absconder-- Barket Hussain evading arrest since five years was arrested from Thanamandi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...

Appointment of HC judge must be made in 6 mths of HC, SC collegium recommendation: SC

Taking a grim view of 410 vacancies of judges in high courts, as against the sanctioned strength of 1,079, the Supreme Court has ordered that these appointments must be made within six months of a persons name being cleared by the collegium...

Observe.AI raises USD 26 mn led by Scale Venture Partners

Observe.AI, an artificial intelligence AI-powered agent enablement for voice customer service, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 26 million about Rs 184 crore in a funding round-led by Scale Venture Partners. The series A financing round al...

Anti-CAB bandh: Violence in Tripura, ailing child dies

A two-month-old ailing child died on way to a hospital when the ambulance carrying the baby got stuck in a road blockade, while about 40 people were injured in clashes in three places of Tripura during an 11- hour bandh to protest against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019