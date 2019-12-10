J&K: 7 absconders held in Rajouri

Police on Tuesday arrested seven absconders, who were wanted in various cases registered in different police stations of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said Nissar Hussain, a resident of Doongi Agrati was held by a team of policemen from Darhal Police Station nine years after a case of kidnapping was registered against him in 2010.

Another two absconders identified as Farooq Ahmed, who was wanted in two criminal cases registered in 2006 and 2010 and Mohd Reyaz, wanted in a case lodged in October 2012 were arrested by the police, the SSP said. Meanwhile, a team of Nowshera Police Station held three absconders who were evading arrest since last 15 years, he said.

They have been identified as Mohammad Rahoof, Dilmir Hussain and Naresh Kumar, he said. Another absconder-- Barket Hussain evading arrest since five years was arrested from Thanamandi, he said.

