Bills on GST, land revenue, education passed in Guj Assembly

  • PTI
  • Gandhinagar
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:47 IST
The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed bills on GST, land revenue and higher education unanimously. These are the Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, Gujarat Land Revenue (Third Amendment) Bill and Gujarat State Higher Education Council (Amendment) Bill.

Through the GST amendment bill, the state government has proposed some changes which were already approved by the GST Council, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel while tabling the Bill. It was eventually passed with the opposition Congress backing the amendments.

The Gujarat Land Revenue (Third Amendment) Bill was about regularising illegal residential properties on private land in cities. After Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel's assurance to the opposition that the provisions of the Bill are applicable in municipalities (towns) too, it was cleared unanimously.

The third Bill proposed to appoint the principal secretary of the state Education Department as member secretary in the Gujarat State Higher Education Council. In addition, it proposes to appoint commissioner of higher education as a member secretary in the executive committee under the council. It was also cleared unanimously.

