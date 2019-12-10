Lok Adalats in Delhi district court complexes on Sat to settle traffic challans

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police will organise Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of traffic challans in all district court complexes here, officials said on Tuesday. The Lok Adalats will be held at Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Saket, Rohini and Dwarka court complexes on Saturday from 10 am to 3.30 pm for pending traffic challans of all type of vehicles, including commercial, said N S Bundela, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

The Notice Branch Traffic challans issued till Aug 31, will be taken in the Lok Adalats. Virtual court cases will not be taken in these Lok Adalats, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)