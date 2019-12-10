PIL filed in Madras HC seeking ramps across TN beaches

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to authorities on a plea seeking improvement of the ramp facility at the Marina here besides provision of such facilities across beaches in Tamil Nadu. When the matter came up, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan issued notice to the commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, secretary, social welfare department and secretary, public works department, seeking their response within a week.

The PIL was moved by advocate K Kesavan. The petitioner said he came to know that the ramp laid at the Marina beach on December 3, observed as International Day of Disabled Persons, was going to be dismantled probably by December second week.

He said he filed the present plea as his representation to authorities evoked no response till date.PTI COR BN BN BN.

