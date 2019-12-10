After failing to clear job exam, woman hangs self in Nagpur

A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday in Nagpur after failing to clear an exam for a government job, police said. Pournima Sangore had a degree in nursing from a college in neighbouring Chandrapur and had appeared for an examination conducted by Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) on December 1, said Inspector Sivram Kumre of Ganeshpeth police station.

"While she could not clear the exam, two of her roommates managed to do so. They had noticed that Pournima was depressed over this and were counseling her. On Monday, when the two had gone to work, Pournima hanged herself," he added. He said no suicide note was recovered and statements of the roommates were being taken as part of the probe..

