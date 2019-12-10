Left Menu
Gzb: 12 factory units operating in residential areas sealed, 8 demolished

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:29 IST
Twelve factory units operating in a residential area were sealed, eight demolished and power supply of two disconnected following raids by the Ghaziabad district administration here on Tuesday, official sources said. In the wake of Delhi Anaj Mandi fire incident, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey ordered additional city magistrate (second), regional manager (pollution control board) and the electricity department to check factory units operational in residential areas of the district, they said.

Following the DM's directions, raids were conducted in Gagan Vihar colony in Sahibabad area and action was taken against the factory units operating illegally and violating norms, the sources said. Most of these these units were running in narrow lanes, they said.

The district magistrate told PTI that most of the factory owners fled from the colony after hearing about the raids, and those caught could not produce licenses and NOCs for running the units. A case at Sahibabad police station has been registered against the factory owners under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the DM said. AD

