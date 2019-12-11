Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro adds 2 more stations in e-bicycle scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:19 IST
Delhi Metro adds 2 more stations in e-bicycle scheme

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday extended its electric-bicycle (e-bicycle) last-mile connectivity service to two more stations here, officials said. "After the successful launch of electric-bicycle (e-bicycle) service at seven metro stations a few months ago, the service was extended to two more stations -- Malviya Nagar and Saket today," the DMRC said in a statement.

The service was formally flagged off from the Malviya Nagar metro station here by A K Garg, Director of Operations at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in the presence of other officials. "The specially designed battery-operated cycles would be helpful in providing last-mile connectivity to commuters and decongesting road traffic by promoting environment-friendly modes of transport over personal vehicles. The DMRC tries to incorporate eco-friendly initiatives in all its spheres of functioning," the DMRC said.

The e-bicycle service at these two stations have been provided by BycyShare Technologies (ZYPP), and one can avail the facility by downloading an app known as 'Mobycy Zypp' and doing the one-time registration. In September, the DMRC, in association with Yulu Bikes - a leading mobility partner, introduced similar e-bicycle sharing services known as 'Yulu-Miracle' at seven metro stations, the statement said.

The services since then have been extended to 25 metro stations. The DMRC, in association with other private operators, is also operating 22 bicycle sharing service stands (through operators) covering 20 stations across its network, it said. The DMRC encourages the use of various eco-friendly modes of transport to boost last-mile connectivity and in the recent past, have introduced e-rickshaws, e-bikes from various metro stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very hopeful North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firin...

Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is willing to publish a cache of communications between 2016 and 2017 that he said would clear Moscow of allegations it interfered in U.S. politics but has been blocked by ...

UPDATE 3-Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosbys bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, w...

Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019