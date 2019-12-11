HIGHLIGHTS AT 1230 HRS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

Shah moves Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying that Indian Muslims "were, are and will remain Indian citizens".

Oppn speaking Pakistan's language on Citizenship Bill: Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the opposition of speaking Pakistan's language on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and asserted that the proposed legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history.

Attempt by 'Modi-Shah govt' to ethnically cleanse Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an attempt by the "Modi-Shah government" to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and a "criminal attack" on the region.

Answer queries on CAB before expecting support in RS; no one can pressure us: Sena tells govt New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the dynamics in the Rajya Sabha were different from that of the Lok Sabha and asserted that the government will have to answer their queries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, before they can expect support from the Maharashtra-based party.

CAB protests: NFR cancels, reschedules several trains Guwahati: In view of the massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday cancelled many trains and rescheduled a few that originate from the state.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 1200 hrs New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for close to an hour after an uproar by opposition parties over delay in release of GST payments to states.

DEL32 PRIYANKA GANDHI-ONION Middlemen benefited due to bankruptcy of your policy: Priyanka to Sithraman on onion prices

New Delhi: Hitting out at Nirmala Sitharaman for her 'I don't eat onions' remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she is the finance minister of the whole country and must find a solution to the problem as middlemen are benefiting greatly due to the "bankruptcy" of her policies.

Nanavati panel report on 2002 riots tabled in Guj Assembly Gandhinagar: The Nanavati Commission report on the 2002 Gujarat riots was tabled in the state

Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

HRD Ministry defers decision to hike MTech fee in IITs New Delhi: The HRD ministry has deferred the decision to hike the MTech fee in the IITs for further discussion on the issue.

Foreign:

No comment on CAB but govts must pursue non-discriminatory laws: UN chief's spokesperson United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres will not comment on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill while the domestic legislative process is still underway, his spokesperson has said, stressing the need to ensure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws. By Yoshita Singh

US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system Washington: The US Congress has consented to designate India's NAVIC as its “allied” navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. By Lalit K Jha.

